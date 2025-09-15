Anti-polio Drive Starts In DI Khan To Immunize Over 372,000 Children
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A three-day anti-polio campaign has been launched in Dera Ismail Khan to protect children under the age of five from the crippling disease.
The drive was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Adnan Jamil, who administered anti-polio drops to children in a ceremony organized at the Deputy Commissioner’s office while District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz, and EPI Focal Person Dr.
Sudais were also present on the occasion.
According to DHO Dr. Mehsud, the campaign will continue for three days across the district with a target of vaccinating 372,627 children. He emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate the threat of polio and safeguard the health of future generations.
Speaking to the media, ADC Adnan Jamil urged parents to ensure their children receive the drops, calling it a national responsibility to protect them from lifelong disability.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, UAE–India CEPA Council announce partnership on UAE-India Start-up Serie ..
SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 11% for next two months
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive starts in DI Khan to immunize over 372,000 Children3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Qatar Ambassador to EU13 minutes ago
-
Nearly 4.3 million evacuated to safety as floods devastate Punjab, Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Six truckloads of ration bags dispatched to Alipur23 minutes ago
-
Flood victims struggle as pump prices soar, but communities share to endure23 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC announces reforms for engineering graduates at UAJK33 minutes ago
-
Leopard captured in lower Galiyat after attacking livestock43 minutes ago
-
Dera’s livestock department holds awareness session43 minutes ago
-
Special envoy for ISC meets Ambassador of Jordan43 minutes ago
-
PM to be presented report on Green Line to purchase more new buses for Karachi: Raja Ansari43 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank amid strict security53 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, hashish recovered53 minutes ago