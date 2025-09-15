Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Starts In DI Khan To Immunize Over 372,000 Children

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A three-day anti-polio campaign has been launched in Dera Ismail Khan to protect children under the age of five from the crippling disease.

The drive was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Adnan Jamil, who administered anti-polio drops to children in a ceremony organized at the Deputy Commissioner’s office while District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud, EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz, and EPI Focal Person Dr.

Sudais were also present on the occasion.

According to DHO Dr. Mehsud, the campaign will continue for three days across the district with a target of vaccinating 372,627 children. He emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate the threat of polio and safeguard the health of future generations.

Speaking to the media, ADC Adnan Jamil urged parents to ensure their children receive the drops, calling it a national responsibility to protect them from lifelong disability.

APP/akt

