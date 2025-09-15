Chairman PEC Announces Reforms For Engineering Graduates At UAJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Waseem Nazir announced major reforms for engineering students and graduates during his visit to the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday.
He said PEC will soon launch an Engineering Graduates Placement Program and establish Pathway to Practice Desks at universities in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and Mirpur, said a press release.
He also announced that Engineering Cards will be issued to students on their graduation day.
The Chairman disclosed that 1,000 Pakistani engineers will be sent to China for exposure and training. He said these initiatives are part of PEC’s efforts to support graduates and strengthen the engineering profession.
Addressing students, Engineer Waseem Nazir stressed that education is not only a source of employment but also a way to become better human beings.
He said technology has created equal opportunities for students worldwide but values and ethics must guide the use of knowledge.
Earlier, Registrar UAJK and Dean Faculty of Engineering welcomed the Chairman and gave an overview of the engineering programs offered at the university. Engineer Muhammad Sohail, in his presentation, briefed the audience about PEC’s statutory framework, the national engineering landscape, industry insights, and pathways to practice.
The event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session. The Dean Faculty of Sciences presented a vote of thanks.
On the occasion, the Chairman also inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab at the Department of Software Engineering, further strengthening UAJK’s academic and research facilities.
