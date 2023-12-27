Open Menu

Dengue Cases Exceed 15,060 During Current Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023

Dengue cases exceed 15,060 during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The number of dengue cases has surpassed 15,060 at Punjab in the current year with four new cases reported during the last 24 hours in the provincial capital.

Secretary Punjab Health Department, Ali Jan Khan told a private news channel that Rawalpindi has so far reported 2,654 dengue cases in the current year.

As many as 16 patients of dengue fever were currently admitted to hospitals of the province, he added.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

