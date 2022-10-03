UrduPoint.com

DEO Urges People To Avoid Disturbing Calls On Rescue Helpline

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DEO urges people to avoid disturbing calls on rescue helpline

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian on Monday urged masses to avoid disturbing calls on emergency helpline as it could affect performance of the department.

Presiding over a monthly performance evaluation meeting at his office, he said that the Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh have received 24,506 calls on the emergency helpline during the last month of September out of which only 3663 calls were emergency calls while 17,43 were disturbing calls. He said that the helpline went engaged because of the disturbing calls due to which the department received late information about the emergencies.

He urged masses to avoid disturbing calls on the emergency helpline in order to save lives and properties of others.

He disclosed that the department has received 516 calls of road accidents, 2584 medical emergencies, 16 of fire cases, 82 of crime, six of drowning into water, two of building collapse and 457 other emergencies during the last month. He said that the department responded to each call within an average of seven minutes.

DEO Dr Hussain Mian maintained that rescue officials from Muzaffargarh were participating in relief operations in flood hit areas of Sindh province.

He also lauded the Punjab government for starting motorcycle ambulances in the district which enabled rescuers to reach rural and populated areas of the district.

