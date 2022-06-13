Department of Operation established at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Department of Operation and Project Management had been established at Islamia University Bahawalpur to provide education and professional skills to manage development projects.

This was said in a training workshop held at Faculty of Management Sciences at IUB here.

The workshop was attended by Chairman, Department of Operation and Project Management, Prof-Dr. Muhammad Shafeeq, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof-Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Additional Director (Planning), Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Muhammad Umair, Quality Ensurance Manager, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, Rizwan Mahmood and others.

