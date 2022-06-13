UrduPoint.com

Department Of Operation Established At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Department of Operation and Project Management had been established at Islamia University Bahawalpur to provide education and professional skills to manage development projects.

This was said in a training workshop held at Faculty of Management Sciences at IUB here.

The workshop was attended by Chairman, Department of Operation and Project Management, Prof-Dr. Muhammad Shafeeq, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof-Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Additional Director (Planning), Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Muhammad Umair, Quality Ensurance Manager, Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, Rizwan Mahmood and others.

The purpose of the establishing Department of Operation and Project Management was to provide education and professional skills to manage development projects.

