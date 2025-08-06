New Polio Case Reported From Lakki Marwat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new case of polio from District Lakki Marwat in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The case involves a five-month-old child from Union Council Sulemankhel.
This is the 12th polio case reported from the KP this year, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to nineteen.
The continued detection of polio cases highlights the ongoing threat to children, especially in areas with low vaccine acceptance.
It is crucial for communities to understand that repeated vaccination is essential to protect every child against poliovirus.
Multiple doses are needed to build and maintain immunity. Every unvaccinated child remains at risk and may contribute to further transmission of the virus.
Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunizations.
Despite significant improvements in the quality of polio vaccination campaigns nationwide, the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain a key area of concern due to restricted access, lack of female vaccinators and operational challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccination.
These barriers continue to hinder immunization efforts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving thousands of children unvaccinated.
Over the past year, the Pakistan PEI has achieved significant progress. Since September 2024, six high-quality immunization campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have successfully reached over 45 million children each.
The National Emergency Operations Centre is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between September and December 2025, besides targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts.
These sustained efforts are essential to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children across the country.
A special high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary KP, Shahab Ali Shah, in Peshawar on August 2nd and 3rd.
District teams from South KP presented customized operational plans highlighting microplanning innovations, gap analyses, and strategies to overcome persistent challenges in high-risk areas.
After in-depth deliberations, a consensus roadmap was finalized, aligning district strategies with the provincial vision for a polio-free KP.
The next polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan will begin on 1st September, with a special focus on high-risk and priority areas including South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five, quickly boosting their immunity and closing any gaps.
Parents and caregivers have been asked to ensure their children receive polio drops during this important campaign to help protect them from lifelong paralysis.
Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine.
Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunization.
Recent Stories
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris
Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law12 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry32 minutes ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik42 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately42 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education42 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock49 minutes ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt49 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu1 hour ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal1 hour ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy1 hour ago