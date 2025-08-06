Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has extended his condolences to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over the passing of his cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi.

In a telephonic conversation, on Tuesday Maulana Fazlur Rehman conveyed his grief and expressed sympathy with Nawaz Sharif and the bereaved family.

"I pray that Allah Almighty grants the departed soul a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous," Maulana Fazlur Rehman said during the call. He also prayed for "sabr-e-jameel" (fortitude) for the family in this difficult time.

The death of Mian Shahid Shafi, a close family member of the three-time former Prime Minister, has been met with an outpouring of condolences from political and public figures alike.