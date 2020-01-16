UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar Hold Open Kutchery

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar Thursday said government was trying its best to solve the problems of the people and for the purpose open kutcheires are being held

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar Thursday said government was trying its best to solve the problems of the people and for the purpose open kutcheires are being held.

He said this while addressing an open kutchery.

The DC said that cooperation of the people was mandatory in this context.

On the occassion AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara , ADCR Chaudhry Abdul Majid , CEO education Javed Iqbal , DDLG Javed Bhatti , Chief Officer Imran Sindho and other officers were also present.

DC Ali Anan said that cleaning campaign was in full swing in all the areas.

He emphasised upon the people to cooperate with the sanitary staff.

He urged the peoples to play role in tree plantation to make Pakistan clean and green.

"Special program has been chalked out to control traffic in the city area and its implementation will be ensured", he added.

He ensured the people that their problem highlighted by them in the open kutchery will be resolved on priority . On the occassion people from different areas apprised the DC about different problems being faced by them.

