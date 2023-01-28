Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directs for neat, clean environment at GBS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the management of the General Bus Stand (GBS) Faisalabad to ensure neat and clean environment at the GBS in addition to facilitate passengers to maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the management of the General Bus Stand (GBS) Faisalabad to ensure neat and clean environment at the GBS in addition to facilitate passengers to maximum extent.

During the visit to GBS Faisalabad on Saturday, he inspected various matters of the bus stand and reviewed cleanliness and condition of passenger waiting area, toilets and sheds. He expressed dismay over dirty environment and directed that dirt and garbage should not be visible anywhere in the stand.

He directed to ensure sewerage system in working condition in addition to ensuring discipline in the General Bus Stand. He also directed to display fare charts of passenger buses at conspicuous places and all necessary facilities should be provided to the passengers.

He said that overcharging and overloading were offence, hence, strict action would be taken against the transporters found involved in overcharging or overloading. He also directed the GBS management to ensure provision of quality food and beverage items at hotels, shops and stalls in addition to discouraging those involved in charging of excessive prices of edible items.He also urged to complete ongoing construction works in the stand on a priority basis.

Secretary RTA Sana Ullah Hinjra, Assistant Administrator GBS Rana Habib Ullah and others were also present on the occasion.