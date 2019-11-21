UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad For Action Against Private Schools On Charging Heavy Fees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for action against private schools on charging heavy fees

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the education department to take action against private schools for violating the supreme court orders regarding heavy fees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the education department to take action against private schools for violating the supreme court orders regarding heavy fees.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Registering Authority for Private Schools to review cases of new school registration and extension of different schools registration.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan, Assistant Director Sardar Sajid and others were also present.

The DC directed for issuing show-cause notices to the management of private schools which did not decrease fees despite the orders of the supreme court and not adjusting excessive fees charged previously since 2017.

He said fine under law be imposed against the management of schools violating the supreme court orders.

The deputy commissioner said that private schools should be sealed in case of ignoring show cause notices and imposition of fines.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Education Fine Muhammad Ali 2017

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects electoral process of SCC el ..

26 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives delegation from LandScap ..

41 minutes ago

Serbian President to Address Public Amid Allegatio ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University marks World Philosophy Day

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad inaugurates v ..

2 minutes ago

US confirms freed Taliban hostages on German soil

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.