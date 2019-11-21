Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for action against private schools on charging heavy fees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the education department to take action against private schools for violating the supreme court orders regarding heavy fees.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Registering Authority for Private Schools to review cases of new school registration and extension of different schools registration.

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan, Assistant Director Sardar Sajid and others were also present.

The DC directed for issuing show-cause notices to the management of private schools which did not decrease fees despite the orders of the supreme court and not adjusting excessive fees charged previously since 2017.

He said fine under law be imposed against the management of schools violating the supreme court orders.

The deputy commissioner said that private schools should be sealed in case of ignoring show cause notices and imposition of fines.