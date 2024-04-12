Deputy Director DPR grieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Mother of Deputy Director Directorate Public Relations (DPR) Faisalabad Muhammad Owais Abid has breathed her last here on Friday.

Her funeral procession was taken out from his residence and the body was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard after offering Namaz-e-Janaza near Darbar Qaim Sain after Maghrib prayers.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, businessmen, traders, lawyers, doctors and industrialists participated in the funeral procession and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

They expressed grief over the sad demise and prayed for patience to the bereaved family.