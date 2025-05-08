FCCI President, Commerce Minister discusses tariff Reforms export facilitation

President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at the Ministry of Commerce to discuss key issues faced by the business community and explore avenues for trade facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Rehan Naseem Bharara on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, at the Ministry of Commerce to discuss key issues faced by the business community and explore avenues for trade facilitation.

During the meeting, Bharara highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms , particularly tariff structures that impact exporters.

He proposed that export-oriented trade associations should be given permanent representation on policy-making boards, ensuring that voices from the ground are included in national trade strategies.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the FCCI president of the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community.

He acknowledged the need for practical reforms to foster a more business-friendly environment and support regional connectivity.

Bharara also presented a souvenir to the Minister on behalf of the Faisalabad Chamber in celebration of its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of service to Pakistan’s trade and industry.

The meeting underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping effective trade policy and enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness.