ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Capital Hospital CDA, in a major medical breakthrough has successfully performed Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery during the 2nd Pakistan Obesity Week, marking a new era of advanced surgical care in the country.

The landmark procedure was inaugurated by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who emphasized the hospital's commitment to healthcare innovation.

"This robotic surgery represents a technological milestone for Pakistan's medical sector," Randhawa stated. "We're determined to provide world-class facilities for both Islamabad residents and CDA employees."

Dr. Naeem Taj, Executive Director of CDA Hospital, explained the advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, noting its "superior precision, minimal invasiveness, and faster patient recovery." The technology allows for smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and shorter hospital stays compared to traditional methods.

The week-long event featured live surgical demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and expert discussions with renowned bariatric surgeons from Pakistan, the UAE, Turkey, and Taiwan.

Dr. Tanseer Asghar, the event organizer, highlighted its role in fostering international collaboration and skill development among Pakistani surgeons.

Prof. Dr. Shoaib Shafi, President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), praised the initiative and pledged continued support for advanced surgical training at the hospital.

Chairman Randhawa further announced plans to expand such programs, positioning CDA Hospital as a leader in robotic and bariatric surgery.

The successful event underscores Pakistan's growing capabilities in high-tech medical procedures, offering new hope for patients struggling with obesity-related health issues.