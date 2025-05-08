Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister of State for National Food Security and Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan

Minister of State for National Food Security and Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan on Thursday underscored the vital role of research and development in strengthening agricultural sector for maintaining food safety and security in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Minister of State for National Food Security and Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan on Thursday underscored the vital role of research and development in strengthening agricultural sector for maintaining food safety and security in the country.

The minister visited the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), where the Chairman of PARC and senior scientists from various technical divisions briefed the minister on PARC's operations and its significant contributions through its outstations across the country.

He highlighted the vital role that research and development play in strengthening agricultural sector in the country and reiterated that in line with the Prime Minister's vision and the Green Pakistan initiative the Ministry is fully committed to advancing the agricultural sector through robust research and innovation.

He emphasized, "While the nation stands united in confronting this aggression, we must also remain focused on enhancing our agricultural infrastructure. PARC’s work is essential to securing a stable and resilient food supply for our people.

"

The minister strongly condemned India’s recent cowardly attack on Pakistani territory. He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and declared that Pakistan will respond decisively to any Indian hostilities.

"Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend and responded swiftly and inflicted significant military losses on the enemy. We will give a fitting reply to Indian aggression", he added.

During the visit, Chairman PARC and senior scientists briefed the Minister on key achievements of the Council. These included genome-based varietal development for various crops, the establishment of state-of-the-art research facilities such as the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), a Speed Breeding facility for the development of new crop varieties, and an Aeroponics Complex for virus-free seed potato production.

Additionally, they discussed vaccine development for various animal diseases, including bird flu and lumpy skin disease, as well as agro-ecological zonation efforts across different regions of Pakistan.