Dera Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Illegal Arms In Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 01:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Dera police have arrested two suspects wanted in different cases and seized arms and ammunition during coordinated operations in Paroa and Paniala circles.
Following the directives of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, SP City Ali Hamza led a search and strike operation in Paroa Circle along with SDPO Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Malik Sajid. During the operation in Sarra Garah and Ramak areas, the police searched over 30 houses, checked dozens of vehicles and motorcycles, recovering three 12-bore rifles, two 30-bore pistols, and ammunition. Snap checking was also carried out at various points across the City division, where police removed tinted glasses from vehicles and tightened security measures.
In another action, the Paniala police under the supervision of SDPO Muhammad Saleem Baloch and SHO Asghar Khan Wazir arrested Arifullah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, wanted in a sexual assault case. Meanwhile, Muhammad Faizan of Paniala, accused in a murder case, surrendered before police after securing bail from court.
The police officials said such actions would be continued without any discrimination to maintain peace and eliminate crime from the district.
APP/akt
