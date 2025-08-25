Open Menu

CM Maryam Orders Timely Evacuation Of Affected People Amid Flood Threat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CM Maryam orders timely evacuation of affected people amid flood threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued strict directives to ensure the timely evacuation of stranded populations in view of the expected flood torrents.

She emphasized that all available resources must be utilized to minimize loss of life. She instructed that residents of riverside and low-lying areas be immediately relocated to safe places, along with the prompt shifting of livestock from rural flood-hit regions.

The CM directed continuous and vigilant monitoring of the flood situation in the Sutlej and other rivers.

She ordered comprehensive arrangements for the accommodation, food, and medical treatment of flood victims, as well as the provision of snakebite vaccines in affected areas without delay.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the district administration, Rescue 1122, and all relevant departments in Kasur, Pakpattan, Taunsa Sharif, and other flood-prone districts to remain on high alert and perform their duties with utmost responsibility. She categorically warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

