Islamabad To Get Free Public Wi-Fi At 30 Key Locations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Federal capital will soon have free Wi-Fi facilities at 30 locations, including commercial centres, public transport stations, and parks.
The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.
The first phase will cover high-traffic areas such as main commercial markets, metro and feeder bus stations, and recreational areas.
“The facility will ensure maximum citizens benefit from modern connectivity, easing access to digital services and bridging communication gaps,” the meeting was briefed.
Chairman Randhawa directed that a sustainable operational and marketing model be developed for the project, ensuring that revenue generated is reinvested into maintaining and upgrading the system.
“No effort should be spared to digitize Islamabad and turn it into a free Wi-Fi city. All necessary resources must be utilized to ensure uninterrupted, top-quality facilities for citizens,” Randhawa said.
The NTC will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the system, while CDA’s technical team will provide support to ensure smooth execution.
The initiative, being rolled out under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and directives of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, aims to make the capital a “free Wi-Fi city.”
Senior officials from the CDA and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), including NTC Managing Director Major General (R) Ali Farhan, participated in the session.
