Dera Police Arrested 5 Outlaws: Hashish, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Dera police claimed to have arrested two absconders, drug peddler and foiled an arms smuggling attempt, recovered illegal weapons in the limits of Cantt, Paroa, and Dera Town police station.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, were making all out efforts to end all types of crime.

In continuation of actions against criminal elements, a team of Paroa Police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with Station House Officer (SHO) Sibtain Hussain traced a murder case and arrested absconder Mehboob son of Ahmad, a resident of Sarra-Gara recovering a 12-bore gun along with the cartridge.

In another action, the same police arrested an accused of a physical abuse case named Rizwan son of Nemat Ullah.

Similarly team of Dera Town Police Station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Imran Khattak along with SHO Khalid Javed and Incharge of Khhutti police check post Muhammd Idrees foiled an arms smuggling attempt after recovering a cache of arms.

During snap checking the police team stopped a white coloured Double-Cabin vehicle bearing registration number (KX-1525) for checking.

The two persons travelling in the said vehicle introduced themselves as Abdul Malik son of Abdullah resident of Quetta and Mehrab Khan son of Qubad Khan resident of Hangu.

During the checking, the police recovered illegal arms including eight 30-bore pistols and 15000 cartridges which were skillfully hidden in the secret cavities of the vehicle. The police arrested both the accused and registered a case against them.

Meanwhile, during the operation against the drug peddlers SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team arrested the drug peddler Babar Ali s/o Allah Nawaz resident of Eidgah and recovered 315 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons in various police stations and started further investigations.

