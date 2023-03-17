Dera Police arrested eight outlaws; 2 kg hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operations against criminals and drug dealers arrested eight accused and recovered hashish from their possession.

On the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qasrani, Paniyala and Cantt police stations conducted operations against the outlaws and arrested eight accused.

According to the details, Paniyala Police during a search and strike operation at different places, two suspects were arrested, while 510 grams of hashish were recovered from Syed Muhammad son of Dilawar Khan, resident of Badnikhel, while three proclaimed offenders Abdul Aziz son of Mada Khan, resident of Umar Khel Kachha, Muhammad Yusuf, son of Amir Nawaz resident of Pir Khaki Shah Paniala and Noor Muhammad son of Muhammad Jan resident of Abdul Khel were arrested.

While SHO cantt police station Sabir Hussain arrested three accused during action against the criminal elements and drug dealers. Accused Muhammad Arshad son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Bhakkar was arrested after recovering 125 grams of heroin. Accused Muhammad Faheem son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Muriyali was arrested and 355 grams of heroin, 210 grams of ice were recovered from his possession.

In another action drug dealer Muhammad Jamal son of Muhammad Iqbal resident of Dirkhanwali was arrested after recovering 1500 grams of hashish from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.