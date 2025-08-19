Dera Police Bust Motorcycle Theft Gang, Recover 14 Stolen Bikes
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Dera police have achieved a major breakthrough against theft and robbery in Paharpur Circle by arresting three members of a notorious gang, recovering 14 stolen motorcycles.
According to police spokesman, a special team led by SP Paharpur Asad Ali Shah, SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal, SHO Aftab Alam Baloch, and Investigation In-charge Amanullah Khan worked tirelessly and by using modern scientific methods traced the gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts and street crimes
The operation led to the arrest of three out of six gang members, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.
Briefing the media, SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Aftab Alam Baloch revealed that most of the arrested suspects are aged between 17 and 24 years.
They urged parents to keep a close watch on their children’s activities to prevent them from falling into criminal circles.
The recovered motorcycles were handed over to their rightful owners in the presence of the media.
