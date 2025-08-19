Mari Petroleum, OGDCL Contribute Billions To Ghotki Welfare Schemes: Senate Told
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Mari Petroleum had deposited more than Rs1 billion in the Social Welfare Committee since its Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) in 1991, in addition to over Rs2.5 billion under the production bonus scheme.
Responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate about environmental concerns, limited job opportunities for locals, and the non-supply of gas to Ghotki, these funds have supported around 329 development projects in Ghotki district.
The minister said the district contributes nearly 900 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMCFD) through fields operated by OGDCL and Mari Petroleum, along with smaller fields like Badar.
He explained that the Qadirpur PCA, signed in 1989, did not include a social welfare obligation. However, OGDCL had spent over Rs500 million in the last five years on health, education, and infrastructure projects in consultation with local stakeholders.
About employment, he said 950 people were working in the two main fields, with 55 to 60 percent from Ghotki, 15 percent from other Sindh districts, and 25 to 26 percent from other provinces due to technical needs.
On gas connections, he clarified that thousands of connections had been provided within five kilometers of gas wells, while seven schemes had extended pipelines up to 50 kilometers.
However, a moratorium on new connections beyond the five-kilometer limit—including Ghotki city—remained in place. The minister added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the government to move a summary to the cabinet for lifting restrictions on RLNG-based connections, enabling Ghotki city residents—currently dependent on costly LPG—to access natural gas.
He assured senators that full details of welfare schemes, projects, and employment would be shared with the House.
