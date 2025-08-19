Open Menu

HR&MA Secretary Chairs Task Force Review Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HR&MA secretary chairs task force review committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar chaired a

preparatory meeting of the National Task Force on Human Rights at his camp office to

review progress and consolidate departmental inputs before the next formal session

of the Task Force.

During the meeting, the secretary reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken in

the 8th meeting of the National Task Force on Human Rights.

He stressed the importance of effective provincial coordination, inter-departmental collaboration, and timely submission of consolidated recommendations to ensure Punjab’s unified position at the national level.

He directed all relevant departments to finalize their reports without delay, emphasizing that “every department

must ensure meaningful and effective participation in the upcoming National Task Force meeting, to be chaired by the Federal minister for Human Rights, leaving no room for shortfall.”

The meeting also featured presentations from departments on their latest progress and ongoing initiatives in the human rights domain.

The session was attended by the Additional IGP Punjab, along with senior representatives from the Home Department, Industries, Labour, Social Welfare, price Control, Women Development, and the Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department.

Recent Stories

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

7 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

7 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

16 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan