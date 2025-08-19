HR&MA secretary chairs task force review committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Punjab Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Farid Ahmad Tarar chaired a

preparatory meeting of the National Task Force on Human Rights at his camp office to

review progress and consolidate departmental inputs before the next formal session

of the Task Force.

During the meeting, the secretary reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken in

the 8th meeting of the National Task Force on Human Rights.

He stressed the importance of effective provincial coordination, inter-departmental collaboration, and timely submission of consolidated recommendations to ensure Punjab’s unified position at the national level.

He directed all relevant departments to finalize their reports without delay, emphasizing that “every department

must ensure meaningful and effective participation in the upcoming National Task Force meeting, to be chaired by the Federal minister for Human Rights, leaving no room for shortfall.”

The meeting also featured presentations from departments on their latest progress and ongoing initiatives in the human rights domain.

The session was attended by the Additional IGP Punjab, along with senior representatives from the Home Department, Industries, Labour, Social Welfare, price Control, Women Development, and the Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department.