Open Menu

Admin Alert To Cope Flood Like Situation In Chenab River

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Admin alert to cope flood like situation in Chenab river

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The administration is fully alert to cope with any emergency during the possible flood

in Chenab River.

This was stated by Commissioner Maryam Khan during his visit to the flood relief camps in

areas near to the Chenab River on Tuesday.

She inspected medicine stock in the relief camp, attendants of doctors and other staff.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhider and other district officers were also present.

The commissioner was told that staff of Rescue-1122, health, livestock and revenue is present

in the camps round-the-clock while Rescue-1122 staff is also fully alert in the riverine areas.

The commissioner said that residents of riverine areas should be informed about water situation

time to time while tractor trolleys should be arranged for timely evacuation of people

from riverine areas.

Recent Stories

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

7 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

7 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

16 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan