Admin alert to cope flood like situation in Chenab river

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The administration is fully alert to cope with any emergency during the possible flood

in Chenab River.

This was stated by Commissioner Maryam Khan during his visit to the flood relief camps in

areas near to the Chenab River on Tuesday.

She inspected medicine stock in the relief camp, attendants of doctors and other staff.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhider and other district officers were also present.

The commissioner was told that staff of Rescue-1122, health, livestock and revenue is present

in the camps round-the-clock while Rescue-1122 staff is also fully alert in the riverine areas.

The commissioner said that residents of riverine areas should be informed about water situation

time to time while tractor trolleys should be arranged for timely evacuation of people

from riverine areas.