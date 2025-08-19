RTA Cracksdowns On Overcharging By Passenger Coaches In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dera took strict action against transporters involved in overcharging commuters on different routes.
According to details, following the directives of Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, the RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal took action against passenger coaches involved in overcharging on different routes including from Dera to Paniala and imposed fines on violators.
The fare from Dera to Paniala has been revised and fixed at Rs 230, reduced from Rs 240.
In this regard, Paniala Adda Manager Haji Muhammad Hanif was summoned to the office and strictly instructed not to charge passengers more than the approved fare. He assured the authorities that only Rs 230 would be charged from now onwards.
Local social and public circles lauded RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal for his prompt actions on public complaints, acknowledging his efforts in providing relief to citizens since assuming charge.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate infor ..
Babar, Rizwan drop from Category A as PCB announces 2025–26 central contracts
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets
UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
As many as 41 FIA officials dismissed over human smuggling in 2024, Senate informed39 seconds ago
-
RTA cracksdowns on overcharging by passenger coaches in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Compensation cheques given to rain-hit family3 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust motorcycle theft gang, recover 14 stolen bikes3 minutes ago
-
Police to provide complete security to people in district : DPO12 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 amid opposition uproar13 minutes ago
-
Admin alert to cope flood like situation in Chenab river13 minutes ago
-
EU lifts ban on PIA flights, services to Paris to resume: Senate told13 minutes ago
-
HR&MA secretary chairs task force review committee meeting13 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction as KSE-100 crosses 150,000 points mark13 minutes ago
-
Mari Petroleum, OGDCL contribute billions to Ghotki welfare schemes: Senate told23 minutes ago
-
Romina Alam calls for global solidarity on climate, health challenges23 minutes ago