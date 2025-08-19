RTA cracksdowns on overcharging by passenger coaches in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dera took strict action against transporters involved in overcharging commuters on different routes.

According to details, following the directives of Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, the RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal took action against passenger coaches involved in overcharging on different routes including from Dera to Paniala and imposed fines on violators.

The fare from Dera to Paniala has been revised and fixed at Rs 230, reduced from Rs 240.

In this regard, Paniala Adda Manager Haji Muhammad Hanif was summoned to the office and strictly instructed not to charge passengers more than the approved fare. He assured the authorities that only Rs 230 would be charged from now onwards.

Local social and public circles lauded RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal for his prompt actions on public complaints, acknowledging his efforts in providing relief to citizens since assuming charge.

APP/akt