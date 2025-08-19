Open Menu

Compensation Cheques Given To Rain-hit Family

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, compensation cheques

worth Rs 5 million were distributed among the heirs of a family that lost five members during

the recent rains in PP-168.

The distribution took place at Khokhar Palace, Lahore on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for sports & Labour Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, along with MNA and President

PML-N Lahore Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, personally handed over the cheques to the affected

family. The tragedy occurred last month in Mureedwal, Thokar Niaz Baig, where the roof of

a house collapsed due to heavy rains, claiming the lives of five family members.

Talking on the occasion, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that standing with the grief-stricken

and sharing their pain was the government’s foremost responsibility. “The Punjab government

stands with the affected family and would continue to extend every possible support for their

rehabilitation,” he emphasized.

MNA Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved

family and prayed for the departed souls.

Sports Coordinator Malik Anoosh Azmat Khokhar (Numberdar), Social Welfare Coordinator

Muti-ur-Rehman Khokhar, and other local notables were present.

