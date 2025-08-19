Open Menu

EU Lifts Ban On PIA Flights, Services To Paris To Resume: Senate Told

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM

EU lifts ban on PIA flights, services to Paris to resume: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that the European Union (EU) had lifted its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), paving the way for resumption of flights to Paris and other European destinations.

Responding to questions during the session, the minister said the ban imposed after “irresponsible remarks” by a former minister about pilots’ licences had caused unprecedented financial losses to PIA and damaged Pakistan’s international reputation.

He said ten PIA routes had remained suspended for periods ranging from seven months to four years. While some were affected by EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) restrictions, others were halted due to traffic trends and commercial considerations.

Clarifying the fleet position, the minister said PIA had not acquired new aircraft during this period. However, like other global airlines, it diverted planes from low-demand routes to high-demand ones. The suspended routes included Islamabad–Paris, Lahore–Baku, Turbat–Sharjah, Turbat–Al Ain, Gwadar–Muscat, Quetta–Jeddah, Faisalabad–Jeddah, Faisalabad–Madinah, Lahore–Kuwait and Karachi–Peshawar.

During supplementary questions, Senator Dinesh Kumar pointed to the 55-hour delay of PIA flight PK-734 in Paris on August 8, warning that such incidents could affect the airline’s recovery. The minister responded that technical faults were part of routine operations worldwide and the Paris issue was a mechanical fault that had been resolved before resuming service.

Senator Dr. Mayoon Memon noted that several suspended routes — including Sharjah, Al Ain, Muscat, Jeddah and Madinah — were unrelated to the EU ban and urged that flights from smaller cities such as Quetta and Faisalabad not be compromised.

Dr.Fazal Chaudhry reiterated that route decisions were based on profitability, demand and operational viability. He assured the House that PIA was committed to service improvement and the government was considering long-term restructuring options for the airline.

Recent Stories

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space

8 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as ..

Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets

8 minutes ago
 UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 ..

UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establis ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta exports power to Dubai

Hatta exports power to Dubai

3 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution forming Board ..

Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..

3 hours ago
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant ..

Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan You ..

UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

16 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan