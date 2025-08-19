Police to provide complete security to people in district : DPO

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Shehzad Rafiq Awan on Tuesday said that police was committed of proved protection to the people’s lives and property in the district.

He stated this while talking to the people at Khuli Kachahri (Open Court) at the police line here.

The DPO listened the issues of the people and directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems on priority.

The people appreciated the DPO’s step to hold open court to resolve their issues on urgent basis.