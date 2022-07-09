Despite heavy rains, PR Rwp Division manages to operate trains on time

Despite heavy rains, Pakistan Railways (PR) Rawalpindi Division has succeeded to operate trains on time as all the trains left Rawalpindi Station on Saturday at prescribed time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Despite heavy rains, Pakistan Railways (PR) Rawalpindi Division has succeeded to operate trains on time as all the trains left Rawalpindi Station on Saturday at prescribed time.

According to a PR Rawalpindi Division spokesman, despite heavy rains which had affected the schedule of the passenger trains, earnest efforts were made by the officers and officials concerned of the division to restore normal train operation.

Heavy rainfall was recorded here on Saturday, but, 46dn, Pakistan Express left Rawalpindi Railway Station as per schedule at 6 AM. 102dn was only 15 minute late and left the station at 7.15 AM while 8dn, Tezgam departed at 8.15 AM. Other trains including 40dn, Jaffar Express, 2nd, Khyber Mail, 48nd Rehman Baba, 6dn, Green Line and 104dn, Subak Kharam started their journeys on time.

Special arrangements were made by the Divisional Officers for adjustment of all the passengers and availability of the seats. Efforts were also made to ensure proper announcements on arrival and departure of the trains to facilitate the passengers.

The help desk counter was working round the clock and providing information about arrival and departure of the trains besides apprising the passengers about refund facility, he added.

Rawalpindi Division resolved the refund cases of the passengers on priority basis and during the refund process no case of any kind of overcharging was reported from all the stations badly affected due to heavy rainfall including Rawalpindi, Margalla, Jhelum, Lala Musa, and Sargodha.

Divisional Officers including Divisional Superintendent, Inamullah, Divisional Commercial Officer, Mohsin Ali Sial, Divisional Transport Officer, Waqar Al-Nisa and Assistant Commercial/Transport Officer, Marzia Zahra played a pivotal role to restore normal train operation and for facilitation of the passengers.

Divisional Superintendent, Rawalpindi Division appreciated performance of the officers and officials concerned and efforts made for the convenience of the passengers.

