Detained accused killed in firing in police line hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In an incident of firing in police lines hospital, an accused in police custody was killed.

The slain was identified Asfand Yar, confirmed SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq adding that the accused was brought to the hospital for medical check-up when he was targeted by opposite group.

The police immediately held the attacker and shifted to police station.