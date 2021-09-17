Development work of parks to be completed within a month: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that ongoing development of Shah Shams Park would be completed within a month to restore recreational activities for masses.

During his visit to parks and different green belts of the city here on Friday, the DG PHA expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of development work and poor cleanliness and snubbed officers concerned for negligence.

He said that restoration of recreational activities at parks was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that construction of jogging tracks, gazebos and toilet blocks have been completed.

He said that the PHA administration would look after all the administrative matters of Jinnah Park.

He directed officers to pay special focus on cleanliness of green belts and trimming of saplings.