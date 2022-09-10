DFP condemns systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by incarcerated Shabbir Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth in fresh acts of state terrorism by Indian troops.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the ruthless killing of Kashmiris as part of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's systematic genocide campaign in IIOJK, said a press release.

It said that the killing spree was part of the Modi regime's sinister plan to change the demography of the territory.

The DFP deplored that on one hand, India has let loose its troops to kill innocent Kashmiris while on the other, it has intensified its efforts to bring a material change in the region by permanently settling the Indian citizens in IIOJK and granting voting rights to the non-local labourers and Indian forces' personnel.

Granting voting rights to outsiders, it said, was an atrocious assault aimed at changing the region's electoral landscape.

The DFP urged the UN and world human rights organizations to play their role in stopping the bloodshed in IIOJK and impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.