UrduPoint.com

DFP Condemns Systematic Killing Of Kashmiri Youth By Indian Troops

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DFP condemns systematic killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by incarcerated Shabbir Ahmad Shah has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth in fresh acts of state terrorism by Indian troops.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the ruthless killing of Kashmiris as part of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's systematic genocide campaign in IIOJK, said a press release.

It said that the killing spree was part of the Modi regime's sinister plan to change the demography of the territory.

The DFP deplored that on one hand, India has let loose its troops to kill innocent Kashmiris while on the other, it has intensified its efforts to bring a material change in the region by permanently settling the Indian citizens in IIOJK and granting voting rights to the non-local labourers and Indian forces' personnel.

Granting voting rights to outsiders, it said, was an atrocious assault aimed at changing the region's electoral landscape.

The DFP urged the UN and world human rights organizations to play their role in stopping the bloodshed in IIOJK and impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu Srinagar Government

Recent Stories

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

12 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

12 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.