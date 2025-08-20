Three Armed Suspects Arrested After Shootout In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Dera police arrested three armed suspects following an exchange of fire in the limits of the Cantt police station late Tuesday night, foiling a planned robbery.
According to police spokesman, the police received information about the presence of suspicious motorcyclists near Gilani Town. DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, accompanied by a police team, reached the spot where the suspects opened fire on the police vehicle. The police retaliated, injuring and arresting three suspects. The police also recovered weapons, ammunition, and mobile phones from their possession.
SP City Ali Hamza Butt said the arrested men were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery. District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada commended the swift response of the police team.
According to police, the suspects belonged to a notorious gang wanted in several high-profile cases.
It was revealed that the suspects were also involved in a case registered at Cantt Police Station on July 28, 2025, involving murder, attempted murder and robbery. In that incident, armed assailants had opened indiscriminate fire on the shop of trader Rana Muhammad Aslam, a member of the Cantt Reconciliation Committee, near Laghari Gate. Four people were critically injured, and both Rana Aslam and his accountant, Malik Muhammad Javed, later died of their wounds.
The killings had triggered strong protests from the business community, with trader associations and committees staging demonstrations and shutting down markets.
The police said the arrests are expected to lead to significant progress in multiple pending cases.
