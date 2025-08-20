Open Menu

Arts Council, NBF Join Hands To Promote Pakistan’s Cultural Heritage

August 20, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Arts Council and National Book Foundation have joined hands to collaborate for promoting the country's cultural heritage. Both the organizations agreed to strengthen bilateral relations to explore ways and means in this regard. The development came when the Director, Rawalpindi Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor visited the National Book Foundation Museum in Islamabad on Wednesday to explore stronger collaboration with the Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, aiming to promote literary and cultural activities across Pakistan.

Welcomed by Dr.

Kamran Jehangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, and joined by renowned artist Azeem Iqbal, Shakoor held fruitful discussions on joint initiatives.

He emphasized that such partnerships would inspire readers, writers, and artists while preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural and literary heritage.

MD NBF while welcoming the visiting dignitary appreciated the contribution of the arts council for promoting national and local culture, and literacy among masses through organizing diverse range of events. He nodded for the future cooperation between the two organizations.

