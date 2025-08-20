Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says she was traveling back from Nathiagali when she felt overwhelmed by threat of floods and landslides

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2025) Renowned actress Mahira Khan has revealed that she was in Nathiagali, Abbottabad, during the recent wave of floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and faced moments of intense fear while returning from the hill station.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Mahira said she was traveling back from Nathiagali when she felt overwhelmed by the threat of floods and landslides.

“A day earlier, while returning, I was gripped with fear and felt helpless,” she wrote.

The actress shared that every moment of her journey was filled with anxiety. “I kept thinking I might be caught in a flood or landslide. At that moment, I also thought of those who had already been affected,” she added.

Mahira reflected on the plight of flood victims, writing: “I realized how helpless people must feel in such disasters—watching their homes, loved ones, and lives swept away before their eyes.”

Expressing sorrow over the widespread destruction caused by heavy rains and flooding, she prayed for mercy and protection for the country. However, she did not disclose further details about her own encounter.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has been experiencing severe monsoon rains, with more than 400 deaths reported so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan due to flash floods and landslides.