Open Menu

Gold Prices Decline Per Tola For Second Straight Day In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:47 PM

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association released the data and said that the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,400 per tola, and settled at Rs355,200

KARACHI: The price of gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive day of decline, in line with international market movement.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association released the data and said that the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,400 per tola, and settled at Rs355,200. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,201, and reached Rs304,526.

The fall in domestic prices comes as the global market also recorded a decline. Internationally, gold lost $14 per ounce, trading at $3,325. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in the international bullion market, coupled with a stronger US dollar, are putting downward pressure on prices.

The jewellers said that the recent drop could provide some relief to buyers who had been discouraged by record-high prices earlier this month.

However, they cautioned that volatility remains, and prices could rebound if international demand rises or geopolitical uncertainty intensifies.

Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset in Pakistan, where demand often rises during periods of economic instability and Currency depreciation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Dollar Bullion Price Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

12 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

24 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

27 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

37 minutes ago
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

39 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

42 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

48 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

55 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

1 hour ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business