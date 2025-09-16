Open Menu

DG GDA Reviews Tourist Facilities In Galiyat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

DG GDA reviews tourist facilities in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Shahrukh Ali, visited various locations in Galiyat along with Director Technical Engr. Arsalan Shoukat and other technical staff to review the facilities being provided to tourists and assess overall facilitation measures.

During the visit, the DG inspected GDA Tourist Facilitation Centers, public washrooms, the under-construction Changlagali Warehouse, and the Ayubia PTDC Road. He also visited Ayubia to assess on-ground progress.

Following his directives, first aid kits have been provided at Tourist Facilitation Centers, while tourism police have been deployed at Harno and Barrian TFCs to ensure safety and improved services for visitors.

Shahrukh Ali instructed all staff to extend maximum facilitation to tourists and to create a welcoming environment across Galiyat.

