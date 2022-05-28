UrduPoint.com

DHF For International Probe Into Shopian Double Murder, Rape Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DHF for international probe into Shopian double murder, rape case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) while condemning the double murder and rape of Aasiya and Neelofar by the Indian forces, has reiterated its demand for an independent probe into the incident to bring to justice the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

In a statement issued on the duo's martyrdom anniversary, the DHF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while expressing solidarity with the victims said that such terrible incidents would continue bruise hearts and minds of Kashmiris who have been worst victims of the Indian state-terrorism, said a press release received here Saturday.

He said even after the 13 years of the incident, the victim families are still begging for justice.

While referring to gang-rape, molestation and ever-growing incidents of sextual violence taking place in the region, the spokesman said that Indian occupation forces were using sextual violence as a weapon of war to terrorize Kashmiris and instill a sense of fear amongst the Kashmiri society.

Urging international community as well as the human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of the crimes being committed by Indian troops against the Kashmiris, he said, lack of a credible accountability framework and impunity enjoyed by the Indian troops under various draconian laws have been the main reason behind the recurrence of these shameful incidents.

Terming these incidents as a big blot on the face of the Indian judiciary, he said, the Indian judiciary that works on the whims and fantasy of the Indian rulers has miserably failed to deliver justice to the Kashmiri families who have been worst victim of the brutalities and barbarism unleashed by the Indian forces.

The spokesman also took exception to the use of brute force against civilians by the Indian forces saying that the use of excessive forces by the occupation forces has been one of the main causes behind the continued bloodshed and deteriorating human rights situation in the region.

The DHF also condemned the ongoing arrest-spree and witch-hunt against Kashmiri youth by the Indian agencies and termed it as a part of the BJP government's policy to crush democratic dissent in the region.

Related Topics

India Murder Jammu Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

11 minutes ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

1 hour ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

2 hours ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.