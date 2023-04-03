DI Khan-Zhob highway reopened for traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob highway has been reopened for traffic which was closed for two days at Dhana Sar point as a result of heavy landslides triggered by recent torrential rains.

According to details, the inter-provincial highway connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Balochistan which was closed due to heavy landslides has been reopened for small and heavy traffic.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafur Afridi and the district administrations of Zhob and Shirani made personal efforts for the purpose, said a press release issued here on Monday.

About thousands of passengers were stranded, including children, women and elderly due to the closure of the highway and were facing severe inconvenience.