UrduPoint.com

DI Khan-Zhob Highway Reopened For Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DI Khan-Zhob highway reopened for traffic

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob highway has been reopened for traffic which was closed for two days at Dhana Sar point as a result of heavy landslides triggered by recent torrential rains.

According to details, the inter-provincial highway connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Balochistan which was closed due to heavy landslides has been reopened for small and heavy traffic.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad, Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafur Afridi and the district administrations of Zhob and Shirani made personal efforts for the purpose, said a press release issued here on Monday.

About thousands of passengers were stranded, including children, women and elderly due to the closure of the highway and were facing severe inconvenience.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Zhob Dera Ismail Khan Women Afridi Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

7 seconds ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

4 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

15 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

15 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.