Dictators did major blunders regarding foreign policy in past : speakers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Speakers of the seminar organized by Allama Iqbal Council urged the political parties to shun political activities in foreign countries.

They said the major blunders were made by dictatorships.Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that if our institutions do not respect the constitution, then a social movement shall trigger and everything would be swept by that wrongdoing .Dr.

Nisar Cheema MNA said that major blunders were made under dictatorships. He agreed that political leadership must make sincere efforts to improve the level of integrity and competence of political lot.

He said the sacrifices of politicians should be acknowledged.Former foreign secretary Riaz Khokhar said that Pakistani politics on foreign soil is a dirty game which should be stopped .

Former Ambassador to U.S AizazChoudhary said that in foreign countries Pakistani diaspora should participate in local politics and should not be involved in Pakistani Politics.Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chohan said; if the government loses credibility the state itself is weakened.Former I.G and Chairman Allama Iqbal Council Zulfiqar Cheema said that character, competence and courage is required to establish civilian supremacy but our present political leadership lacks these traits.General (r) Tahir Mahmud Qazi said that if political party's performance is upto the mark, then no one would dare to interfere in politics.Former Federal secretary Seerat Azhar said dialogue between legislature, executive and judiciary is extremely essential.