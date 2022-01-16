Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a democratic party and it always believed in supremacy of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a democratic party and it always believed in supremacy of law.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said differences in parties was a routine matter as it was always prevailing in all political parties.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strongly believed in democratic norms and everyone has right to freely express their opinion in the party.

Replying to a question, he said all political allied parties were fully intact with the government and the incumbent government was not scared from any tactics of the opposition, adding the opposition had not capacity to topple the government.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was a divided and confused party and its all politics was based on lies.

He denied the rumours about reshuffling in the Federal cabinet.