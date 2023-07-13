Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:16 PM

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday emphasized the need for performing duties diligently in a professional manner with utmost excellence.

The DIG was chairing a meeting to address crucial matters related to professional responsibilities and accountability in the police department.

He left no room for compromise, clearly stating that negligent officers and others failing to meet expectations would not be tolerated.

Maintaining discipline within the police force was highlighted as a top priority by the DIG, it was reiterated that officers must strictly adhere to the police rules and regulations, especially concerning the proper uniform during duty hours.

Special directives were given to DSPs and SHOs to ensure that security duty personnel deployed at significant locations and along internal and external routes of the city are equipped with helmets and jackets, this measure is aimed at enhancing security and preparedness.

Addressing the issue of crime and drug peddling, the officers were instructed to take strict actions to combat these challenges effectively. It was emphasized that complaints lodged by citizens at police stations must be heard attentively, and every possible legal assistance should be provided to them in accordance with the law.

Talking about the security of the Muharram, the DIG provided guidance for assessing the security of Imam Bargahs and procession routes on a daily basis.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omar Tufail, Additional SP Arif Javaid, SP Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah, and all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) from the Abbottabad district attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan