DIG Larkana Region takes notice of kidnapping

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has taken serious notice of the kidnapping of Mazda cleaner Muhammad Gola and injury to driver Abdul Haq Gola in Tehsil Tangwani Police Station of Kashmore District and has sought a report from SSP Kashmore.

DIG Larkana said that the accused involved in the incident including the recovery of the kidnapped cleaner should be arrested.