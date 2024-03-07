DIG Larkana Region Takes Notice Of Kidnapping
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has taken serious notice of the kidnapping of Mazda cleaner Muhammad Gola and injury to driver Abdul Haq Gola in Tehsil Tangwani Police Station of Kashmore District and has sought a report from SSP Kashmore
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has taken serious notice of the kidnapping of Mazda cleaner Muhammad Gola and injury to driver Abdul Haq Gola in Tehsil Tangwani Police Station of Kashmore District and has sought a report from SSP Kashmore.
DIG Larkana said that the accused involved in the incident including the recovery of the kidnapped cleaner should be arrested.
Recent Stories
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh2 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes2 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar2 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital2 minutes ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people12 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival12 minutes ago
-
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes27 minutes ago
-
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives27 minutes ago
-
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU27 minutes ago
-
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office27 minutes ago
-
Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment27 minutes ago