LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larka­na on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a school teacher during a robbery last night at Hazaroo canal of Karampure road of Kashmore Kandhkot district.

A school teacher Allah Rakhyoo was killed during a road robbery last night. DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab in a statement said that accused Hadi Nandwani and Payaro attacked the teacher Allah Rakhyoo.

DIG Police Larkana has ordered to register FIR, at the concerned police station.

Nasir Aftab said Police were conducting raids and patrolling at various places to arrest the accused involved in the incident. Police were tracing their location and soon they will be arrested.

In another incident, two persons namely Abdul Sattar and Gulsheer Sethar were kidnapped from Rutum Police Station area of Shakirpur and DIG Police Larkana Range took notice of kidnapping of two persons and directed SSP Shikarpur district to recovered them safely.