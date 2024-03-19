Open Menu

DIG Larkana Takes Notice Of Teacher's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:51 PM

DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larka­na on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a school teacher during a robbery last night at Hazaroo canal of Karampure road of Kashmore Kandhkot district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larka­na on Tuesday took notice of the killing of a school teacher during a robbery last night at Hazaroo canal of Karampure road of Kashmore Kandhkot district.

A school teacher Allah Rakhyoo was killed during a road robbery last night. DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab in a statement said that accused Hadi Nandwani and Payaro attacked the teacher Allah Rakhyoo.

DIG Police Larkana has ordered to register FIR, at the concerned police station.

Nasir Aftab said Police were conducting raids and patrolling at various places to arrest the accused involved in the incident. Police were tracing their location and soon they will be arrested.

In another incident, two persons namely Abdul Sattar and Gulsheer Sethar were kidnapped from Rutum Police Station area of Shakirpur and DIG Police Larkana Range took notice of kidnapping of two persons and directed SSP Shikarpur district to recovered them safely.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Road Robbery Larkana Nasir Shikarpur Kashmore Kandhkot FIR From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ..

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..

58 seconds ago
 Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

59 seconds ago
 214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package i ..

214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

1 minute ago
 ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spo ..

ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman

27 minutes ago
 Abrar vows to continue efforts for education secto ..

Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement

27 minutes ago
 CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative

19 minutes ago
Human Rights activist for improving physical & men ..

Human Rights activist for improving physical & mental health of PWDs

27 minutes ago
 Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

35 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

40 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

40 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan