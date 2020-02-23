DIG operations,CTO review security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Hammad Abid on Sunday visited the Qadaffi stadium and reviewed security arrangements.

According to official sources here, traders of Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main market, Liberty market and Hali Road also met the DIG Operations.

Traders lauded the security and traffic arrangements. The DIG said the best arrangementshad been put in place to facilitate traders and for smooth functioning of business activities.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid said that all resources were being utilized for facilities of the citizens.