UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations,CTO Review Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:40 PM

DIG operations,CTO review security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Hammad Abid on Sunday visited the Qadaffi stadium and reviewed security arrangements.

According to official sources here, traders of Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main market, Liberty market and Hali Road also met the DIG Operations.

Traders lauded the security and traffic arrangements. The DIG said the best arrangementshad been put in place to facilitate traders and for smooth functioning of business activities.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid said that all resources were being utilized for facilities of the citizens.

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Gulberg Sunday Market All Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture to present a series of films at &#03 ..

27 minutes ago

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

2 hours ago

WAM Report: UAE preserves global heritage from des ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.