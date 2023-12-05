DIG Police Larkana range paid surprise visits to police stations of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kandhkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) DIG Police Larkana range paid surprise visits to police stations of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kandhkot A-section and B-Section police stations of Shikarpur district to review the performance of police officers.

During the visits, DIGP Larkana checked various registers of the police stations, including the daily register (Roznamcha register), and FIR boxes. DIG Larkana emphasized on cleaning and maintenance of arms and ammunition.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and to provide relief to the masses. The DIG Nasir Aftab said that surprise inspections would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all times. He also reviewed front desk records, references, and cleanliness in police stations' buildings and other related matters in detail.

DIGP Larkana said that maintaining the atmosphere of law and order in the city police range and eliminating crime is among my top priorities.