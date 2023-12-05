Open Menu

DIG Police Larkana Range Paid Surprise Visits To Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

DIG Police Larkana range paid surprise visits to police stations

DIG Police Larkana range paid surprise visits to police stations of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kandhkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) DIG Police Larkana range paid surprise visits to police stations of Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Range Nasir Aftab on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kandhkot A-section and B-Section police stations of Shikarpur district to review the performance of police officers.

During the visits, DIGP Larkana checked various registers of the police stations, including the daily register (Roznamcha register), and FIR boxes. DIG Larkana emphasized on cleaning and maintenance of arms and ammunition.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and to provide relief to the masses. The DIG Nasir Aftab said that surprise inspections would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all times. He also reviewed front desk records, references, and cleanliness in police stations' buildings and other related matters in detail.

DIGP Larkana said that maintaining the atmosphere of law and order in the city police range and eliminating crime is among my top priorities.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Larkana Nasir Shikarpur Kandhkot FIR All Top

Recent Stories

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in powe ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for DISCOs

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black ..

Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black marketing urea: SAB

10 minutes ago
 DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicine ..

DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicines

10 minutes ago
 Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

10 minutes ago
Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on h ..

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary t ..

25 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information department to organize wom ..

Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

21 minutes ago
 China speeds up development of 6G technology

China speeds up development of 6G technology

16 minutes ago
 Authorities urged to take stern action against kil ..

Authorities urged to take stern action against killers of PEC Assistant Registra ..

16 minutes ago
 ECP to have full security for holding next electio ..

ECP to have full security for holding next elections in peaceful environment: Bu ..

16 minutes ago
 Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denma ..

Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denmark

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan