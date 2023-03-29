UrduPoint.com

DIG Urges Ulema To Promote Islam's Message Of Unity, Brotherhood

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DIG urges Ulema to promote Islam's message of unity, brotherhood

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani here on Wednesday called upon the Ulema to promote Islam's message of unity, brotherhood, affinity and tolerance in their respective areas of influence during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee which was attended by Ulema from different schools of thought. The DIG hoped that religious leaders always rendered invaluable services for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the society. He said that if we were able to adopt and practice the teachings of islam in its true spirit, crimes would automatically stand ended.

The DIG said that complete security ate being provided during the Namaz-e-Taraveeh and other prayers.

Moreover, CCTV cameras have been placed at important mosques and other prominent places so that in the event of some mishap, the culprits could be traced with the help of camera recording. Similarly, foolproof security arrangements will be made during the last Ashra of Ramzan in Bazaars and shopping centers so that people can carry out their shopping with complete peace of mind, he added.

Prominent religious scholars/leaders, notables, journalists, social workers and other attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sukkur Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

19 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

49 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

4 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.