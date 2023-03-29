SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Sukkur zone, Javed Sonharo Jiskani here on Wednesday called upon the Ulema to promote Islam's message of unity, brotherhood, affinity and tolerance in their respective areas of influence during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee which was attended by Ulema from different schools of thought. The DIG hoped that religious leaders always rendered invaluable services for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the society. He said that if we were able to adopt and practice the teachings of islam in its true spirit, crimes would automatically stand ended.

The DIG said that complete security ate being provided during the Namaz-e-Taraveeh and other prayers.

Moreover, CCTV cameras have been placed at important mosques and other prominent places so that in the event of some mishap, the culprits could be traced with the help of camera recording. Similarly, foolproof security arrangements will be made during the last Ashra of Ramzan in Bazaars and shopping centers so that people can carry out their shopping with complete peace of mind, he added.

Prominent religious scholars/leaders, notables, journalists, social workers and other attended the meeting.