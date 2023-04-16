Digital cards outshine ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The centuries-old tradition of sending Eid cards to loved ones on Eidul Fitr has been replaced by electronic cards (E-Cards) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to mushroom growth of information technology and digital media in Pakistan.

Qissa Khwani bazaar's mohallah Jahangi with plenty of printing eid cards' shops have been converted into books, computers and shoe shops courtesy of the speedy growth of information and digital technology in the last two decades in Pakistan.

The Eid card sellers in the past had arranged many stalls in different areas of Peshawar including Hastnagri, Karimpura, Goara Bazar, Liaquat Bazaar, Jehangi mohallah and Qissa Khawani Bazaar to attract customers on Eid, however, this practice has started dying due to E cards' culture.

The people exchange E cards with heartfelt messages among relatives, friends and loved ones through social media services such as Facebook and WhatsApp on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

However, with the introduction of IT technology, people prefer shortcut methods of sending wishes and greetings through E-cards, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp messages instead of sending traditional Eid cards through post offices and courier services as they consider it expensive and time-consuming exercise.

Zahid Khan, a computer engineer told APP on Sunday that most people lacked time to go to the shop and buy old-fashioned eid cards and then send it to friends and relatives through expansive courier services.

He said the social media tools were an effective way to send a nice E card to all friends and relatives to congratulate them on the joys occasion of Eidul Fitr in a single click.

He said prayers for someone were most important than sending Eid cards, adding money spent on Eid cards can be donated to poor people and orphans to include them in our joy.

Electronic cards give us the option to edit text and modify background besides the addition of animation of choice as such cards are liked especially by youngsters who are quick to adopt new technologies, he explained.

He said charges of postal and courier services also increased, which was behind purchasing power of poor people and white collars.

Zahid said he would deliver E cards through WhatsApp to all my friends, well-wishers and relatives on Eid day.

The shops Eid cards have also been cut down at the historic Liaquat bazaar in Peshawar cantt for which it was once famous for.

Eid card sellers said that PTI Govt's poor printing policies and price hike have badly affected their business and urged the government to announce a special relief package for them.

The booksellers and gift owners at Liauqat Bazaar said the trend of buying Eid cards had significantly declined due to SMS, 3 and 4 G, WhatsApp and Facebook services.

They said that the majority of shopkeepers associated with the decades-old Eid cards business have said goodbye to it.

Anees Khattak, who is running a printing unit at Jahangi Mohallah said that the printing industry was affected first by the coronavirus and later by a price hike in KP.

He said KP printers and publishers were mostly rely on Punjab for printing materials after the closure of Charsadda and Mardan paper mills. The transportation and electricity cost has also contributed to an increase in prices of finished goods and Eid cards, he said.

Zafar Khan Khattak, President All Printers and Publishers Association KP told APP that Peshawar-based printers and publishers have earned great profits from the printing of cards in the past on occasions of Eidul Fitr.

He said the printers of Qissa Khwani had received heavy printing orders of Eid cards in the past from merged tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurrum, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur, however the great decline was witnessed in last few years in this regard.

He said the printing industry could flourish in Peshawar only if we have the required expertise, quality manpower and a mechanism to control the prices of papers and inflation besides government patronage was required to help poor printers.

He urged the KP government to announce a comprehensive financial package for the revival of the printing press industry and provide assistance to jobless workers under the BISP programme.