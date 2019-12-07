UrduPoint.com
Digital Helpline, A Commendable Initiative Under PM's Vision Of Police Reforms: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that establishment of Digital Police helpline in Gujranwala was a commendable initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring police reforms

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that establishment of Digital Police helpline in Gujranwala was a commendable initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring police reforms.

Talking to media at Regional Police Office in Gujranwala, the SAPM said that the people would be in direct contact with police officers through the helpline "My Police App".

Praising the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala and his team, she said that the initiative has given practical shape to the people-friendly police vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that change can be brought through implementing the vision of Prime Minister. She said that police has prime role in ending exploitation and discrimination from the society.

She said that this was the slogan of Prime Minister Imran Khan to change Thana (police station) culture and today it was becoming a reality.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that police was being turned into an institution to protect the poor instead of supporting criminals, adding that there would be no space for the criminal elements. She said that the criminals would be nabbed through the use of system of advanced technology.

