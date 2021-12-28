UrduPoint.com

Dir Expressway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway To Be Constructed On Public Private Partnership Basis

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of public private partnership committee which accorded approval to construct Dir Expressway and Peshawar DI Khan Motorway on public-private partnership basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of public private partnership committee which accorded approval to construct Dir Expressway and Peshawar DI Khan Motorway on public-private partnership basis.

The Dir Expressway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.5 billion, having a length of 30 km from Chakdara to Rabat. It would provide modern modes of travelling facilities to commuters.

With construction of this highway, the distance will be reduced by 27 km. It will comprise four lanes, two tunnels and three interchanges.

Similarly, the 360 kilometre-long Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 243 billion.

It will have 19 interchanges and two tunnels.

The motorway will have six lanes.

Both mega projects have already been approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said these projects were of utmost importance for the development of the province, adding the construction of these highways would boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the province.

He said the process of procurement of lands required for projects should bestarted in time, adding all the formalities should be completed according to timelines.

He said strict compliance with existing rules and regulations of the provincial government regarding implementation of these projects under public-private partnership should be ensured.

