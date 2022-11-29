UrduPoint.com

Dissolving Assemblies Would Not Resolve Country's Issues: Shahid Khaqan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that dissolving the provincial assemblies would not resolve the issues being faced by the country and would further cause "destabilization" and anarchy.

This he said while talking to a private news channel on Monday.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return back to Pakistan, adding that the former PM Nawaz was still under medical treatment. He held that Nawaz was disqualified and ousted from politics but he was still the "epicenter" of Pakistan's politics.

While responding to a question, he observed that in given circumstances elections could not bring stability to the country, stressing first to stabilize the country economically.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that bringing the no-confidence motion was constitutional; brushing aside allegations that seeking the trust of vote against former PM Imran Khan caused instability in Pakistan.

He opined that by going into elections in two to three months could be detrimental for the country's economy.

More Stories From Pakistan

